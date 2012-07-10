BRIEF-Symantec Corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q1 and FY2018
July 10 Medical device maker Orthofix International NV will pay $5.2 million to settle charges that its Mexican subsidiary paid bribes to government officials to obtain sales contracts with hospitals, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC alleged the company's Promeca subsidiary regularly paid bribes, referred to as "chocolates," in the form of cash, laptop computers, televisions and appliances in a scheme that yielded nearly $5 million in illegal profits for the unit over a period of seven years.
Shares of Orthofix fell 11 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $40.94 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
* Hub International acquires the assets of Maryland-based Henry M. Murray Agency Inc.