WASHINGTON Nov 2 Orthofix International NV
has agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations
that it paid illegal kickbacks to physicians, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Friday.
The company, which makes products for spinal surgeries, used
kickbacks like sham consulting agreements to persuade physicians
to use the company's products, the department said.
The allegations related to an Orthofix subsidiary,
Blackstone Medical Inc, that Orthofix acquired in 2006.
The company previously announced that it had funds set aside
for a settlement with the U.S. government.
Orthofix Chief Executive Robert Vaters said in a statement
he was very pleased and that the company has made significant
improvement in its compliance practice.