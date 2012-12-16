Dec 16 Orthofix International NV :
* Concludes bone growth stimulator investigation
* It has resolved all matters related to the investigation of
its bone growth
stimulation business.
* Says as part of the resolution, the court imposed a five-year
term of
probation, during which the co must continue to comply with
the terms of its
previously-executed corporate integrity agreement
* Consistant with previously announced agreement ,it will pay
about $43 million
to resolve all civil and criminal matters, which included a
plea to
obstruction of a June 2008 federal audit; charges were
recorded in Q1 2011
* Says this final settlement also includes the resolution of a
related qui tam
complaint filed against the co