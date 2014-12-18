BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 18 Ortivus AB :
Gävleborg county council has placed an order for the upgrade of hardware and software to MobiMed Smart in 29 ambulances to a value of 2.7 million Swedish crowns ($353,052)
Oncosil receives institutional review board approval from md anderson cancer center for pancreatic clinical study programme