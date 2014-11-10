Nov 10 Ortivus AB

* Says county councils in Uppsala and Gävle upgrade CoroNet

* Says Uppsala County Council has placed an order for the exchange of hardware to CoroNet in three departments at the University Hospital in Uppsala, with a value of 3 million Swedish crowns

* Says value of order from Gävle is 1.7 million crowns