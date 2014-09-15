Sept 15 Ortivus ab

* Says South Central Ambulance Trust has now approved MobiMed for roll-out

* Says value of the deal is over 100 million Swedish crowns over first four years

* Says South Central Ambulance Trust has paid 2 million pounds in accordance with agreement which Ortivus announced in Dec. 2013 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)