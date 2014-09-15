BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into third amendment
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015
Sept 15 Ortivus ab
* Says South Central Ambulance Trust has now approved MobiMed for roll-out
* Says value of the deal is over 100 million Swedish crowns over first four years
* Says South Central Ambulance Trust has paid 2 million pounds in accordance with agreement which Ortivus announced in Dec. 2013 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd have expressed interest in a buyout of the controlling stake that two families have in Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA , two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.