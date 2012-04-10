April 10 Orvana Minerals Corp said it
has started commercial production at its gold-silver-copper mine
in Bolivia, and raised its full-year production outlook for gold
and silver.
The company expects the Don Mario upper mineralized zone to
produce 12,500 ounces of gold and 500,000 ounces of silver, up
from its earlier forecast of 11,000 ounces of gold and 425,000
ounces of silver.
Orvana, however, cut its copper production outlook to 5,500
tonnes from the 6,000 tonnes.
Shares of Orvana, which has its flagship gold-copper project
in Spain, were trading at 85 Canadian cents on Tuesday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)