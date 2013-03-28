* Files preliminary prospectus for Canada IPO
* Oryx has assets in Kurdistan, west Africa
* AOG chairman Gandur said hopes for "second Addax"
By Tom Miles and Emma Farge
GENEVA, March 28 Addax & Oryx Group (AOG),
chaired by billionaire Jean Claude Gandur, plans to list its oil
exploration subsidiary Oryx Petroleum in Canada, the firm said
on its website.
Oil industry veteran Gandur was catapulted onto the Forbes
rich list in 2009 when he sold Addax Petroleum to Sinopec
three years after its IPO.
"AOG's upstream division, Oryx Petroleum, has filed a
preliminary prospectus with the securities authorities in
Canada, as the first step in the process of preparing for an
initial public offering on the Toronto Stock exchange," the
company said on its website on March 15.
It did not give further details of the IPO timing.
Like Addax, Oryx has a focus on the Middle East and West
Africa, with interests in the Kurdish and Wasit regions of Iraq,
Nigeria, Republic of Congo and the offshore AGC block between
Senegal and Guinea Bissau.
"When we sold in 2009 we had long chats with the board about
what to do," AOG's chairman billionaire Jean Claude Gandur told
Reuters in an interview last month, before the decision to list
Oryx Petroleum.
"I said I would like to give a last chance to rebuild a
second Addax Petroleum - I love upstream, I have a lot of
knowledge and I know a lot of actors in the sector and I would
like to rebuild a new Addax Petroleum and that's the one we call
Oryx Petroleum today."
The latest IPO figures suggest that Oryx might have picked a
good moment to tap the market.
This year's stock market rebound and easing concerns about
the world economy mean that more companies are lining up to
list, with U.S. IPO volumes up 65 percent so far this quarter.
But Oryx has yet to earn a dollar of revenues or find its
first barrel of oil. Gandur is preparing a Toronto initial
public offering, underwritten by RBC Dominion Securities,
Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch, to fund exploration until
mid-2014.
Addax was also floated in Toronto, in early 2006, and was
taken over by the Chinese state-controlled oil giant in late
2009 for an enterprise value of about C$10 billion ($9.84
billion).
Addax and Oryx Group Ltd, majority-owned by a trust created
by Gandur and named after two breeds of African antelope, has so
far invested about $700 million in Oryx Petroleum.
But Oryx had only about $308 million in cash in January,
according to a preliminary prospectus for the IPO, while it
plans to spend $325 million on exploration in 2013 alone.
The firm bought control of the Hawler field in Kurdistan in
2012 from AAR Advisory Services, the group of Russian
billionaires who sold half of TNK-BP to Rosneft for $28 billion
last December.
The field had a shareholder loan from AAR valued at $377.9
million at Aug 9, 2011, but Oryx Petroleum will come to the
market with no debt, according to the preliminary prospectus.
AOG also has investments ranging from energy to real estate,
as well as a downstream oil business, Oryx Energies, which
Gandur has said will invest $400 million over the next four to
five years in Africa.