MADRID Dec 14 Spanish biotech company Oryzon Genomics opened up more than 54 percent at 5.25 euros ($5.75) per share in its market debut on Monday, the latest in a series of floatations in the country.

The company, which develops experimental drugs to treat cancer and neuro-degenerative diseases, had fixed the full listing of its capital at 3.39 euros per share.

Oryzon's listing in Madrid is a step towards a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange in the medium term, co-founder Carlos Buesa said in September. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)