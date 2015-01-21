BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 Orzel SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Applies to the Ministry of State Treasury for 14.3 million zlotys ($3.8 million) subsidy to cover restructuring costs
* Estimates costs of restructuring at 24.1 million zlotys and plans to cover 40.5 pct of it with own funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7336 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mercedes-Benz Canada - passenger car segment's monthly sales increased by 20.7%, with 2,211 vehicles delivered, up from 1,832 units sold in April 2016