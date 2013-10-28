* Expects total imports to rise 20 pct to 10 mln T by 2020
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Osaka Gas Co, Japan's
second-largest supplier of city gas, may step up imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to feed rising demand, a
top company official said on Monday on the sidelines of a
conference in Singapore.
Japan's requirement for the super-chilled fuel has
skyrocketed after its Fukushima nuclear disaster and it now
accounts for a third of global LNG cargoes, taking the bulk from
Australia, Qatar and Malaysia. With demand continuing to rise
and nuclear plants still down, companies are also looking at
tapping new suppliers such as Mozambique and North America.
"Russia can be a very, very strong candidate" for securing
more supplies, said Osaka Gas President Hiroshi Ozaki, in an
interview at the Singapore International Energy Week.
Ozaki didn't give details on how much more LNG the company
might buy from Russia. It imported 390,000 tonnes from Russia in
the financial year that ended March 31, compared with 260,000
tonnes a year earlier. It has an annual contract, which started
in 2008, to lift 200,000 tonnes from a project in Sakhalin.
In total, the company imports about 8 million metric tonnes
of LNG a year. Its annual purchases are expected to reach 10
million tonnes by 2020.
Russia is Japan's No. 4 LNG supplier, behind Australia,
Qatar and Malaysia. It sold 5.6 million tonnes of the fuel
between January and August this year to the world's
third-largest oil consumer.
MOZAMBIQUE
It may take Osaka Gas at least 10 years to realise its plans
to import LNG from Mozambique, Ozaki said.
"It's a bit far-horizon business. But the potential is very
huge," he said. "Mozambique is not a gas exporting country yet
so they need some new infrastructure."
Osaka Gas has identified offshore Mozambique as one of
several regions in which it would be interested in making an
upstream investment. It is looking at cooperating with Tokyo Gas
in buying LNG from one of the many projects planned
from resources offshore the east African nation.
Mozambique, expected to eventually compete with Australia
and Qatar as a major LNG exporter to Asia, is believed to have
gas reserves of around 150 trillion cubic feet (tcf) - enough to
meet Japan's demand for 35 years.
Ozaki expects U.S. shale gas exports to Asia to impact
regional prices of LNG, because overall supplies will rise.
"If you have an option then it will have a very big impact
on the pricing system," said Ozaki.
"Once the shale gas is introduced to the Japanese market,
then the new suppliers must reflect the price of shale gas or
other new competing suppliers," he said.
Osaka Gas, alongside Chubu Electric, has signed a
20-year liquefaction tolling agreement with Freeport LNG to
process about 2.2 million tonnes of LNG a year each from
Freeport's first unit starting from early 2018.
Freeport LNG in Freeport, Texas, received approval from the
U.S. Department of Energy in May to export LNG at a rate of more
than 10 million tonnes per annum from its first two trains.
