May 11 Osaki Electric :

* Says it to offer takeover bid for 2,373,222 shares of unit Osaki Engineering

* Says it aims to hold 100 percent stake in unit, up from 54.1 percent

* Says total price of 1,898,577,600 yen, with 800 yen per share

* Offering period from May 12 to June 22

* Settlement starts from June 29

