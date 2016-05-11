BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Osaki Electric :
* Says it to offer takeover bid for 2,373,222 shares of unit Osaki Engineering
* Says it aims to hold 100 percent stake in unit, up from 54.1 percent
* Says total price of 1,898,577,600 yen, with 800 yen per share
* Offering period from May 12 to June 22
* Settlement starts from June 29
Source text in Japanese:
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results