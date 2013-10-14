Oct 14 British Finance Minister George Osborne
is set to announce on Tuesday special terms that make it easier
for Chinese investment banks to expand in the UK, the Financial
Times reported.
Osborne, who is on an extended tour of China, will offer to
break down regulatory barriers to reinforce London's position as
a global hub for the Chinese currency, the paper said on Monday.
A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.
FT said the British finance minister will offer leading
Chinese banks discussions with UK's Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) to let them operate UK branches that largely
follow Chinese regulations and are subject to light PRA
supervision.
UK subsidiaries, by contrast, are treated as local banks -
with tight standards on capital cushions, transparency and
liquidity buffers, the paper said.
Osborne has been has been trying drum up Chinese investment
during his tour and had announced easier visa regulations for
Chinese visitors on Monday.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Chang)