BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression to pay no div for FY 2016
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Oscar Properties forms joint venture with Carlyle and creates 200 condominiums in Nacka Strand
* The joint venture will acquire the property which is situated in Nacka Strand
* Construction is to begin at the end of 2015
* The jointly-owned company acquires property to an underlying property value of 300 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
