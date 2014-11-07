Nov 7 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Oscar Properties forms joint venture with Carlyle and creates 200 condominiums in Nacka Strand

* The joint venture will acquire the property which is situated in Nacka Strand

* Construction is to begin at the end of 2015

* The jointly-owned company acquires property to an underlying property value of 300 million Swedish crowns