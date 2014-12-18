BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Sells investment property and project
* Has sold a smaller part of wholly owned investment property Vega 5
* Sells 50 pct share in phase two Tyresö Trädgårdar project to Wallenstam
* Says the two sales give a total capital gain of 32.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.24 million) in Q4 2014
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR