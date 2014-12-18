Dec 18 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Sells investment property and project

* Has sold a smaller part of wholly owned investment property Vega 5

* Sells 50 pct share in phase two Tyresö Trädgårdar project to Wallenstam

* Says the two sales give a total capital gain of 32.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.24 million) in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6659 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)