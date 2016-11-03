BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
** Oscar Properties Executive Vice President Thomas Perslund has bought 30,000 shares in the firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Thursday.
** Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Shares bought on October 31 for 1,935,000 Swedish crowns ($217,335.15) , or 64.50 crowns a share
** Perslund was hired in January this year
($1 = 8.9033 Swedish crowns) (By Oskar von Bahr)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing