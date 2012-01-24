The best actress nominees for the 84th Academy Awards are shown in this combination of file photographs January 24, 2012. From left are Glenn Close for ''Albert Nobbs'', Viola Davis for ''The Help'', Michelle Williams for ''My Week with Marilyn'', Meryl Streep for ''The Iron... REUTERS/Files

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 2012 Academy Awards on Tuesday. The winners will be named at the annual Oscars ceremony in Hollywood on February 26.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail, except as noted below.

-- "It's an honor to be nominated a second time, it is a personal accomplishment and triumph for women and women of color. I'm so glad the film has been recognized, it was a labor of love from the moment it was conceived and it is rewarding to see the impact it is having." -- Viola Davis, best actress nominee for "The Help."

-- "I am thrilled and shocked." -- Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." (By phone to Reuters)

-- "I am honored to be in company with such beautiful artists, and touched deeply by my fellow actors for their generosity in giving me this acknowledgment." -- Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for "The Iron Lady."

-- "This is an extraordinary honor. I am dizzy with joy... and caffeine. Considering both films, Moneyball and The Tree of Life, nearly didn't make it to the screen, this is especially sweet. And I'd like to thank all the artisans and craftsmen who gave their best to each film. I am especially over the moon for Jonah (and the other Moneyballers acknowledged today), Terry Malick and the tribute this is to Billy Beane and the Oakland A's organization. My congratulations to all the nominees ... pancakes for everyone." -- Brad Pitt, best actor nominee for "Moneyball."

-- "I am so grateful to be acknowledged by the Academy for my work, which was made possible by the support of our director Simon Curtis and the camaraderie of a terrific ensemble of actors - a special congratulations to Kenneth Branagh - and the fearless Harvey Weinstein. This role has been the challenge and privilege of a lifetime. I would like to think that the recognition our film has received by the Academy is a testament to Marilyn's legacy." -- Michelle Williams, best actress in a lead role nominee for "My Week With Marilyn."

-- "I am thrilled for Janet, I am thrilled for our incomparable hair and makeup team. It might be my sixth (nomination) but it feels like my first. Bravo team Nobbs." -- Glenn Close, best actress nominee for "Albert Nobbs."

-- "It's very hard to articulate what I'm feeling right now. I'm a little dazed, confused, excited, elated, all of the above...Minny is a woman of her era and I'm certainly a woman of my era. I learned a lot from her. I never thought that I was materialistic or ungrateful, but I realized in playing a character that has so little but who has such a great impact on her environment, which is huge, when you can have an impact on the microcosm of your world, that is huge, I realized that I needed to do a lot more." -- Octavia Spencer, best supporting actress nominee for "The Help." (Interview with Reuters TV)

-- "I'm overjoyed and filled with happiness. I can't believe that a year ago I was learning how to tap dance and today I am nominated for an Academy Award. It was a thrill to work on a project as ambitious as 'The Artist' and I am happy to share this moment with our visionary director, Michel Hazanavicius and our talented team of actors." Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for "The Artist."

-- "It was a rare honour to play Sir Laurence Olivier. To be recognised by the Academy for doing so is overwhelming. I'm absolutely thrilled." -- Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for "My Week With Marilyn."

-- "I am so humbled, appreciative and in shock about this incredible honor. I'd like to thank the Academy, Sony Pictures , the cast and crew of Moneyball, Brad Pitt, and, most of all, our brilliant director Bennett Miller." -- Jonah Hill, best supporting actor nominee for "Moneyball."

-- "My sincere thanks to my colleagues at the Academy. It is wonderful. I don¹t know what to say �I am dumbfounded." -- Max von Sydow, best supporting actor nominee for "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."

-- "I am thrilled with our multiple nominations for "The Help" and "War Horse". It is the first time that I have experienced two Best Picture nominations in the same year. One is a high honor. Two is humbling but very exciting. It is a tribute to all those who joined with Stacey Snider and our DreamWorks Studios team to develop and make these two films with stories that we passionately felt we had to make." -- Steven Spielberg, multiple nominations for "The Help" and "War Horse."

-- "I am deeply honored to have been nominated by the Academy for my work on Hugo. Every picture is a challenge, and this one -- where I was working with 3D, HD and Sacha Baron Cohen for the first time -- was no exception. It's a wonderful feeling to know that you've been recognized by the people in your industry. I congratulate my fellow nominees. It's an impressive list, and I'm in excellent company." -- Martin Scorsese, best director nominee for "Hugo."

-- "I am so honored by this nomination. Filming 'The Artist' in Los Angeles was a dream come true, and to receive this recognition today is far beyond what any of us could have ever imagined. I could not have done this film without the incredible ensemble of actors and exceptional crew whose heart and souls were poured into this project." -- Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for "The Artist."

-- "I am very humbled by this morning's nominations. This must be how my father felt back in 1965 when he received his first Oscar nomination. 'The Artist' was a labor of love from writer/director Michel Hazanavicius to pay homage to Hollywood, and to see all the love that the Academy has given it this morning is overwhelming." -- Thomas Langmann (producer), best picture nominee for "The Artist."

-- "There's no denying that Oscar nominations for one's film are exciting, if only for the joy they give to everyone who worked so hard on the film. I'm particularly happy for the recognition of my long-time editor Kevin Tent. He really deserves it." -- Alexander Payne (writer/director/producer), best director, best adapted screenplay and best picture nominee for "The Descendants."

-- "I must say I am pleasantly shocked and incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor. We are all so proud of The Tree of Life, but we knew too it was a very challenging film that pushed the envelope. The nominations this morning are thrilling endorsements of the film, Terry's vision, the incredible work of Chivo, and the great contributions of everyone involved. Many thanks to the Academy!" -- Bill Pohlad (producer), best picture nominee for "The Tree of Life."

-- "It is an incredible honor to be nominated this morning. We set out to do something different with RANGO, and this distinction is a testament to everyone who tirelessly dedicated themselves to creating our neurotic lizard. Rango was looking for an audience who shared his love of cinema and I'm humbled that he found one. It has been a remarkable journey, and one that I am grateful to share with our entire creative team, Paramount, and all of the virtuosos at Industrial, Light and Magic." -- Gore Verbinski (writer/director/producer), best animated feature film nominee for "Rango."

-- "I'm deeply honored that the Academy recognized Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close as well as Max von Sydow. The entire team behind our film felt the enormous responsibility in taking on this project, and it is deeply humbling to have the Academy recognize it in this way." -- Stephen Daldry, best picture nominee for "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."

-- "We are thrilled for the nominations War Horse has received and most of all thankful to have been working under the leadership of Steven Spielberg whose moral clarity, vision and sensitive handling of the Great War might serve in some small way to raise awareness of war's pointlessness." -- Kathleen Kennedy (producer), best picture nominee for "War Horse."

-- "It's an honor to be recognized in the company of such terrific writers. Moneyball is a true testament to teamwork -- it's the commitment of the entire cast and crew that got us to the final game of the season." -- Aaron Sorkin, best adapted screenplay nominee (with Steve Zaillian and Stan Chervin) for 'Moneyball."

-- "This is cheerful news for me and for the family of cinema in Iran, especially the nomination for the best original screenplay. It seems that although people speak different languages around the world but there is one common universal language which everyone understands: The Language of Cinema." --Asghar Farhadi (writer/director/producer), best foreign language film nominee for "A Separation."

-- "It's been an incredible eight year journey from the first draft of the play until this moment. Working with George and Grant has been one of the most rewarding collaborations of my career, and I couldn't be more thrilled that our film is getting this kind of recognition." -- Beau Willimon (co-writer of screenplay with George Clooney and Grant Heslov, based on Beau's play Farragut North), nominee for best adapted screenplay for "Ides of March."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)