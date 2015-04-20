April 20 Oscar Insurance, a privately held
health insurer that aims to shake up the industry with
technology-driven services for individual consumers, on Monday
said it had secured $145 million in new funding.
The cash infusion comes as Oscar prepares to expand its
operation beyond New York and New Jersey, where it currently
operates.
"It's openly known that we are going through the licensing
process in California and Texas," company Chief Executive Mario
Schlosser said in an interview. California and Texas are two of
the biggest insurance markets in the country.
Oscar, which estimates it now has 40,000 members, added
coverage in New Jersey this year after starting up in New York
in 2014. The new funding round was led by Peter Thiel and Brian
Singerman of the Founders Fund, which made initial investments
in the startup company in late 2013.
Thiel, a co-founder of online payment system PayPal and the
first venture capital investor in Facebook Inc, is one of
Silicon Valley's best known technology investors and is
attempting to make a comeback after losing much of his
multi-billion-dollar fortune during the recent global recession.
PayPal is now owned by eBay Inc.
Other investors in the latest round of funding include
Wellington Management Company and Goldman Sachs, which
are making initial investments. Li Ka-shing of Horizon Ventures
also participated.
Schlosser said the new investments bring Oscar's total
funding to $320 million and will help the company expand its
operations and develop new products.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alden Bentley)