By Ransdell Pierson
April 20 Oscar Health Insurance, a privately
held company that aims to shake up the industry with
technology-driven services for individual consumers, on Monday
said it had secured $145 million in new funding led by
technology investor Peter Thiel.
The latest cash infusion values the company at $1.5 billion,
according to a source familiar with company's finances.
It comes as Oscar, with 40,000 members, prepares to expand
its operations beyond New York and New Jersey.
"It's openly known that we are going through the licensing
process in California and Texas," Chief Executive Mario
Schlosser said in an interview.
Oscar faces fierce competition from established insurers
that also sell health insurance on exchanges set up under the
national healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc
each have tens of millions of corporate members and
hundreds of thousands of individual customers through the
exchanges.
The new funding round was led by Thiel, one of Silicon
Valley's best-known technology investors, and his partner Brian
Singerman of the Founders Fund. The fund made initial
investments in Oscar in late 2013.
Thiel was co-founder of online payment system PayPal, now
owned by eBay Inc, and an early investor in Facebook
Inc. He is attempting a comeback after losing much of his
fortune during the recent recession.
"They came in re-equipped with a much bigger check,"
Schlosser said, referring to new investment from Thiel and his
fund. "What he likes about us is that we are not like large
insurance companies that all pitch business to large
corporations. Instead, we're trying to build a product for
individuals."
Schlosser predicted most Americans in coming decades will
buy insurance through exchanges set up either under Obamacare or
by corporate benefits companies and insurance companies.
Oscar's tech-based programs include a computer application
enabling members to confer with a doctor within 10 minutes and a
wrist device that records footsteps and can lead to gift card
rewards for staying in shape.
Some 35 percent of Oscar's new members were referred by
friends, a metric Schlosser said appealed to new investors.
Other participants in the latest funding round include
Wellington Management Company and Goldman Sachs, which
are making initial investments. Li Ka-shing of Horizon Ventures
also invested.
Schlosser said the new investments bring Oscar's total
funding to $320 million and will help the company expand its
operations and develop new products.
