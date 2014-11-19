BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Oscar Properties Holding Ab
* Says buys property on Kvarnholmen, on eastern outskirts of Stockholm
* Says underlying property value 117 mln SEK
* Says to rebuild property into 114 apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)