LOS ANGELES, March 2 The blockbuster movie
"Frozen," a Walt Disney Animation Studios musical fairy tale
about the bond between two royal sisters in an icy Scandinavian
kingdom, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated
feature film.
The win is the first in the category for Walt Disney
Animation Studios, the animation house founded by the
man who pioneered the genre. The animated feature category was
created in 2002 and has been dominated by Disney-owned Pixar,
which has won it seven times but was shut out of the nominations
this year for the second time in three years.
"Frozen" cemented a resurgence for Disney Animation Studios,
becoming a global phenomenon with over $1 billion in movie
theater ticket sales, according to Rentrak.
The musical soundtrack and hit anthem "Let It Go" by Idina
Menzel have sold more than 1 million copies each and inspired
thousands of YouTube videos by young girls singing the tune.
The film features the voice of Kristen Bell as a
Scandinavian princess searching for her sister, the queen, who
has the power to freeze anything with a touch and accidentally
sets off a long winter that is destroying their kingdom. The
story was inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairy tale by Hans
Christian Andersen.
Chris Buck, one of the film's two directors, dedicated his
Oscar to his son Ryder, a musician who was killed last year when
he was struck by vehicles as he crossed a Los Angeles area
freeway.
"He's our guardian angel up there," said Buck.
"Frozen" beat "The Croods," a caveman comedy from DreamWorks
Animation SKG ; Universal Pictures' "Despicable Me 2,"
produced by Illumination Entertainment; "The Wind Rises" from
Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki; and French-language entry
"Ernest & Celestine."