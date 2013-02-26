GENEVA Feb 26 A former Swissair official said
the airport scenes in Oscar-winning film "Argo" were a realistic
depiction of the airline's unwitting role in the rescue of
American diplomats from Tehran during the 1979 Islamic
Revolution.
Heinz Koch, who was in charge of the now defunct air
carrier's operations in Tehran at the time, said Swissair was
not told about the true identities of the "very important
Canadian passengers" until months after it carried the six U.S.
diplomats to safety aboard one of its airplanes.
"I was informed by the Canadian embassy that they have on
this particular day very important Canadian passengers on board
and we should make sure that they were not off-loaded last
minute. But this was purely a reservation question, we had no
direct impact on immigration," he told World Radio Switzerland.
"It was a few months later when we got the first information
that probably these U.S. diplomats were on board this particular
Swissair flight. But we made sure that this information didn't
pass around the world," Koch said.
"We still wanted to operate to and from Tehran and it would
have been a big risk if the authorities would have known that we
were involved in this operation," he added.
"Argo" stormed to Best Picture victory at the Oscars in Los
Angeles. The honours for the Iran hostage drama marked a
triumphant comeback into Hollywood's mainstream for director Ben
Affleck.
The thriller, based on a true story, recounts a CIA mission
to rescue six American diplomats from Iran under the cover of
making a fake Hollywood film. The six escape using falsified
Canadian passports and the CIA role only emerged years later.
Iran's culture minister Mohammad Hosseini said on Monday in
a news agency report that the film was "anti-Iran" and lacked
artistry.
Life in Tehran after the revolution - during which 52
American diplomats were held hostage - was tense, Koch said.
"The situation in town was very critical. Most other
foreigners had left the country, especially families with school
children because the international schools were closed down
after the revolution."
Travellers had to pass through many checkpoints on the
roads, manned by Revolutionary Guards, he said.
"But we as Swiss we usually passed without problems. The
problem was to prove that you were not a U.S. citizen because
they were looking for the Americans," Koch said.
Many Iranians and expatriates were trying to flee Iran, Koch
said. Asked if he recalled anything particular on the day of the
now historic escape, he said:
"No, for us it was a regular flight as we operated every
morning non-stop from Tehran to Zurich. The flights were always
overbooked, we were one of the very few airlines still operating
to Iran," he said.
"There was always a big hassle at the check-in for
last-minute tickets. Of course there were also problems for
Iranians and foreign passengers because they were never sure
they could leave the country or not. There were several
immigration officers checking your documents, of course the
Revolutionary Guards were also present."
Koch, who said that he had seen "Argo" with his wife and son
in Switzerland, said the Tehran airport security scenes rang
true, including Revolutionary Guards questioning passengers.
"That's realistic. When you went to the airport, you had
these checkpoints before entering the building, you had
checkpoints at the airport, then you had the official
immigration, you had the Revolutionary Guards, and even before
boarding the aircraft, the passports were checked again.
"And many passengers were stopped from leaving the country."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Paul Casciato)