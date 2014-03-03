LOS ANGELES, March 2 Matthew McConaughey won the
Oscar for best actor on Sunday for his role in "Dallas Buyers
Club" as a homophobic, rodeo-loving Texan who contracts AIDS and
becomes an unlikely savior for gay patients and drug addicts
desperate for treatment.
McConaughey lost some 50 pounds (23 kg) for the role,
looking gaunt as real-life crusader Ron Woodroof, a cowboy who
fought the U.S. government during the early AIDS epidemic of the
1980s to provide patients with medicines he imported from
foreign countries.
"First off, I want to thank God, because that's who I look
up to," the actor said accepting the award. "He's graced my life
with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other
human hand. He has shown me that it's a scientific fact that
gratitude reciprocates."
The win is the first Academy Award for McConaughey, 44, once
known primarily as the handsome leading man in romantic comedies
such as "The Wedding Planner" and "How to Lose a Guy in 10
Days."
"Whatever it is we look up to, whatever it is we look
forward to and whoever it is we're chasing, to that I say,
'Amen,' to that I say, 'Alright, alright, alright,' McConaughey
said adding his trademark exclamation that drew laughter from
the audience, "to that I say just keep living."
In recent years, McConaughey has sought more serious roles,
winning critical acclaim for movies including "The Lincoln
Lawyer" and "Mud," and the HBO TV series "True Detective."
As Woodroof, the actor brought to life a man who evolved
from detestable bigot to a lifeline for fellow AIDS patients,
many of them gay or transgender. At the same time, he fought for
his own life at a time when doctors were scrambling to find
effective treatments for the fatal disease.
McConaughey's passion for the role helped bring "Dallas
Buyers Club" to the big screen after 20 years of setbacks, when
other actors dropped out and major Hollywood studios rejected
it.
The actor, himself a Texan, helped bring together financing
and embarked on his extreme weight loss to force the movie into
production. His role has brought him more than a dozen awards,
including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award.
The film was made for about $5 million, a tiny sum by
Hollywood standards, and filmed in 25 days.
McConaughey beat rival Oscar nominees Bruce Dern for
"Nebraska," Leonardo DiCaprio for "The Wolf of Wall Street,"
Chiwetel Ejiofor for "12 Years a Slave," and Christian Bale for
"American Hustle."