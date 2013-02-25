LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Daniel Day-Lewis won the Best
Actor Oscar on Sunday for playing U.S. President Abraham Lincoln
in "Lincoln," becoming the first man to win the trophy three
times.
Day-Lewis, 55, was favorite to win the Academy Award for his
quiet, intense performance as one of America's most respected
presidents as he battled to end slavery and the U.S. Civil War.
The British-born actor with dual Anglo-Irish citizenship won
virtually every award in the run-up to Sunday's Oscar ceremony,
including a Golden Globe, British BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild
statuettes. He is already the holder of Best Actor Oscars for
his roles in "My Left Foot" (1989) and "There Will Be Blood"
(2007).
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)