LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Daniel Day-Lewis won the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday for playing U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in "Lincoln," becoming the first man to win the trophy three times.

Day-Lewis, 55, was favorite to win the Academy Award for his quiet, intense performance as one of America's most respected presidents as he battled to end slavery and the U.S. Civil War.

The British-born actor with dual Anglo-Irish citizenship won virtually every award in the run-up to Sunday's Oscar ceremony, including a Golden Globe, British BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild statuettes. He is already the holder of Best Actor Oscars for his roles in "My Left Foot" (1989) and "There Will Be Blood" (2007). (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)