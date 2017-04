LOS ANGELES, March 2 Australian Cate Blanchett won the best actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a socialite who suffers a breakdown in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine."

The win is Blanchett's second Academy Award. The 44-year-old was favored to win this year's prize after picking up Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards earlier this year. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler)