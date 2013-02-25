LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Taiwanese-born Ang Lee won his second Oscar for Best Directing on Sunday for "Life of Pi," the adaption of Yann Martel's fantasy adventure novel about an Indian boy who survives a shipwreck but is stranded in a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.

"Life of Pi" was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. Starring newcomer Suraj Sharma, the film was lauded by critics for Lee's ability to bring the complex book to life.

The 58-year-old Lee, who began his career directing Chinese-language films, won his first Academy Award 2006 for directing "Brokeback Mountain," the story of a complex love affair between two men. (Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)