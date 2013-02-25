LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Taiwanese-born Ang Lee won his
second Oscar for Best Directing on Sunday for "Life of Pi," the
adaption of Yann Martel's fantasy adventure novel about an
Indian boy who survives a shipwreck but is stranded in a
lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.
"Life of Pi" was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best
Picture. Starring newcomer Suraj Sharma, the film was lauded by
critics for Lee's ability to bring the complex book to life.
The 58-year-old Lee, who began his career directing
Chinese-language films, won his first Academy Award 2006 for
directing "Brokeback Mountain," the story of a complex love
affair between two men.
