By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Feb 21 The movie studios behind
this year's Best Picture nominees already have brought home a
treasured prize: big box-office sales that placed the Oscar
contenders among the most-watched films of 2012.
The nine competitors for Hollywood's top film award sold a
combined $2 billion in tickets worldwide heading into Sunday's
Academy Awards ceremony. Six of them, including frontrunners
"Argo" and "Lincoln," hauled in at least $100 million apiece at
U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"You've got pictures that are resonating with the public,"
said Keith Simanton, managing editor of movie website IMDb.com.
"These are the happy confluence of commerce and art."
A year ago only one nominee, civil rights drama "The Help,"
reached the $100-million domestic sales mark, according to the
Box Office Mojo website. The winning "The Artist," a mostly
silent, black-and-white film, earned just $45 million in the
North American (U.S. and Canadian) market during its entire
theatrical run.
Global sales for last year's nine nominees topped out at
$1.2 billion even after the Oscars and related publicity.
The inclusion of more commercially successful movies is
partly by design. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars, took criticism for
seeming to favor adult-oriented, art house films that few people
had seen, creating a disconnect with teen and young adult movie
fans who flock to action-packed blockbusters.
Complaints escalated after the snub of 2008 release "The
Dark Knight," a critically acclaimed Batman thriller with $1
billion in worldwide sales.
In 2009, the academy decided to allow 10 instead of five
Best Picture nominees, a change that opened the field to more
films with bigger audiences.
Domestic sales for this year's nominees averaged $103
million, according to IMDb, compared with $70 million for last
year's lesser-seen movies.
The popularity of this year's crop reflects studios' ability
to make better films with smaller budgets, said Universal
Pictures Chairman Adam Fogelson.
In prior years, he said, a film with the Oscar-worthy scope
and A-list stars of Universal's nominee "Les Miserables" would
have cost so much that executives wouldn't have greenlit it.
Universal kept the musical's cost to $60 million through
judicious cost-control and the contracts with stars.
"Some of the nominated films were only made because they
could be made for a price," he said.
Hollywood hopes the bigger box office sales translate to
more viewers of the Oscars telecast on Walt Disney Co's
ABC network. Last year's U.S. audience totaled 39 million, down
from 55 million in 1998 when mega-hit "Titanic" swept the
awards, according to Nielsen data provided by Horizon Media.
"We have gotten calls from past Oscar producers saying they
are jealous, because we just lucked out and had this fantastic
year in film," said Neil Meron, one of the producers of this
year's show. "We are very grateful to the movie gods."
"Lincoln," Steven Spielberg's story of the 16th U.S.
president's fight to end slavery, leads this year's nominees
with $177 million domestically. The movie, distributed by
Disney, won praise for humanizing the revered president, and
ranks 14th among 2012 North American releases. Six fellow
nominees fall in the top 35.
Globally, shipwreck drama "Life of Pi" towers above the lot
with $577 million in ticket sales, overcoming skepticism of how
the book adaptation about a boy stranded on a lifeboat with a
tiger could work on the big screen.
Ben Affleck's "Argo," a Warner Bros. release based on the
real-life rescue of U.S. diplomats from Iran, earned glowing
reviews and saw domestic grosses climb to $127 million as it
collected other awards.
The remaining $100-million-plus films locked in the Best
Picture battle are "Les Miserables" and two films distributed by
The Weinstein Company -- Quentin Tarantino's slave revenge tale
"Django Unchained" and romantic drama "Silver Linings Playbook."
Sony Corp's "Zero Dark Thirty," the controversial
account of the CIA's pursuit of Osama bin Laden, is close with
$89 million.
Social media buzz helped "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Silver
Linings" record the biggest sales bumps after the Jan. 10 Oscar
nominations, said Phil Contrino, editor of Boxoffice.com, which
tracks film mentions on Facebook and Twitter.
The two smaller nominees are French language drama "Amour,"
with just $4 million from a limited domestic run, and
mythological "Beasts of the Southern Wild" with $12 million.
Sony released "Amour" and Fox distributed "Beasts."
The Best Picture field showcases the diversity of films that
propelled 2012 domestic ticket sales to a record $10.8 billion,
said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at 20th
Century Fox, the News Corp-owned studio behind "Life of
Pi."
"'Les Mis' and 'Django' probably couldn't be more on the
opposite end of the spectrum," Aronson said. "It's a very
balanced marketplace where there was something for everyone, and
that's what makes a very healthy business."