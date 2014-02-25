By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Danish drama "The Hunt" has
at least one advantage over its rivals in its bid to win the
best foreign-language picture Oscar: the familiar face of Mads
Mikkelsen.
Mikkelsen, the 48-year-old star of NBC television thriller
"Hannibal," is no unknown to Oscar voters. The Danish actor has
starred in three Oscar-nominated films over the last decade from
the nation of about 5.6 million people.
Mikkelsen's work in Hollywood and his association with the
upper echelon of the Danish film industry underscore his ability
to maintain a high profile in both the United States and his
home country.
But any mention of his global recognition may be greeted
with a shrug from the tall Dane known for his steely
countenance.
"Denmark is a small country and if I can make two films a
year (here), people start getting sick and tired of you,"
Mikkelsen said wryly. "So this is kind of nice. I can do more
than one (film) per year."
Director Thomas Vinterberg's "The Hunt" ("Jagten") is the
fourth Danish film to pick up an Oscar nomination since 2006. It
is the third Oscar-nominated film from Denmark to star
Mikkelsen, who was in the 2012 period film "A Royal Affair" and
the 2006 drama "After the Wedding."
Danish drama "In a Better World," by director Susanne Bier,
won the best-foreign language Oscar in 2011, but did not feature
Mikkelsen.
In "The Hunt," Mikkelsen plays Lucas, a village kindergarten
teacher who is wrongly accused of sexually abusing children at
the school, after a friend's young daughter falsely claims he
exposed himself to her.
The accusations unite the tight-knit community against
Lucas, who is ostracized, arrested, loses nearly all his friends
and is forbidden from the local grocery store.
"When I read the script, without question, it touched me a
lot, and I was frustrated in the same way reading it as the
audience is watching the film," Mikkelsen said.
"The Hunt" will compete against Italy's "The Great Beauty,"
Belgium's "The Broken Circle Breakdown," Cambodia's "The Missing
Picture" and Palestine's "Omar" for the best foreign-language
Oscar on March 2 in Los Angeles.
'ASTONISHINGLY RESTRAINED'
Mikkelsen's portrayal earned acclaim from critics, who
lauded his ability to evoke subtle emotions from a character at
the center of a witch hunt.
Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday called his performance
"astonishingly restrained and expressive," while the Wall Street
Journal's Joe Morgenstern praised his "intelligence and
formidable intensity."
Mikkelsen, also known for his role as James Bond villain Le
Chiffre in 2006's "Casino Royale," is part of a generation of
Danish actors and filmmakers like Vinterberg and director Lars
Von Trier that helped reshape Denmark's image as a hotbed for
cutting-edge film.
"Danish film was way behind at that time, and I think that
little groups started springing out and really wanted to make a
change," Mikkelsen said, noting that actors and filmmakers of
this generation worked closely together.
"We are like a united team, and not as classical as one
director and (actors) just doing what we've been told --
instead, really collaborating," he added.
Vinterberg said that Von Trier sat in on about 10 days of
editing "The Hunt." The two directors gained international
attention together in 1995 by establishing the now-defunct
"Dogme" ("Dogma") avant-garde film movement, which emphasized
the bare basics of filmmaking.
"There's a very strong sense of community here, which means
a lot," the 44-year-old director said, adding that he and
Mikkelsen talked through the role for "hours and hours and
hours" at Vinterberg's summer house.
The film, to Vinterberg's surprise, was a box office hit in
Denmark, touching a social nerve as well.
"There's a lot of debate on the film ... it moved from the
cultural pages of the newspapers into the debate pages, which is
a great satisfaction," the director said. "It was a profound
success, but, hey, I needed that."
Mikkelsen won the top actor award for the role at the Cannes
Film Festival in 2012 ahead of the film's January 2013 release
in Denmark. He hopes his third try will be the one to win his
homeland another Oscar statuette.
"It's just a funny dream, and we're just eating up every
second of it and enjoying it," he said. "What way it goes we
cannot know."
