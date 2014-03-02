By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, March 2
LOS ANGELES, March 2 In true Hollywood fashion,
the Academy Awards on Sunday promised a cliffhanger ending in
the race for best picture Oscar between favorites "12 Years a
Slave" and "Gravity" along with extra drama thrown in by a
tempestuous Mother Nature.
After three days of heavy downpours soaked parts of the red
carpet along Hollywood Boulevard, there was no guarantee the
rain would stop by the time hundreds of movie stars in
custom-made designer dresses and tuxedos begin arriving for
Hollywood's biggest night.
The 86th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian
Ellen DeGeneres, under pressure to deliver an entertaining yet
tasteful three-hour show after critics widely panned last year's
ceremony and host Seth MacFarlane's provocative humor.
This year's Oscars celebrate what is widely regarded as one
of the most high quality years in film and performances in
recent memory. The president of the Academy of
Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, called it
the best line-up "in the last decade or so."
Nine films are competing for the top honor of best picture
and Paul Sheehan, editor at awards handicapping site
Goldderby.com, says that unlike past years, the high quality
means "eight of the nine films could be a credible best picture
winner."
While British director Steve McQueen's brutal slavery drama
"12 Years a Slave" and Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's space
thriller "Gravity" are the frontrunners and have split many of
the season's awards, experts say an upset is possible because no
one can know for sure how the 6,000 plus members of the Academy
voted.
"I feel more comfortable putting my chips on '12 Years a
Slave' just because there is more historical basis for doing
so," said Scott Feinberg, awards analyst at The Hollywood
Reporter. "But at the same time there is no denying that there
is great enthusiasm for other movies."
Among those is 1970s crime caper "American Hustle" from
director David O. Russell, who scored 10 nominations and, for
the second year in a row, the rare feat of having his actors
nominated in all four acting categories. Martin Scorsese's "The
Wolf of Wall Street," a tale of financial greed and excess, has
also been a hit with audiences and critics.
Other best picture nominees are "Captain Phillips," and
smaller films "Philomena," "Nebraska," "Her," and "Dallas Buyers
Club."
AN HISTORIC CHOICE?
But the Academy could also make history this year if it
chooses "12 Years a Slave" for best picture. It would be the
first time that the top film honor goes to a movie by a black
director in the 86 years of the Oscars.
On Saturday, the real-life story of free man turned
plantation slave Solomon Northup gained more momentum by
sweeping the Independent Spirit Awards, a show that recognizes
movies made on small budgets. It scored five wins in seven
nominations, including best feature film.
The Spirit Awards also bestowed honors on the frontrunners
for all four acting races for the Oscars, which may yield few
surprises on Sunday.
Cate Blanchett won best actress at the Spirit Awards for her
portrayal of the disgraced socialite in Woody Allen's "Blue
Jasmine." Matthew McConaughey took best actor for his role as
the unlikely AIDS activist in "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he
lost some 50 pounds (23 kg) and his co-star Jared Leto won best
supporting actor.
Also on Saturday, newcomer Lupita Nyong'o won best
supporting actress for her role as hardworking slave Patsey in
"12 Years a Slave" but she faces a challenge at the Oscars from
Jennifer Lawrence as the loopy housewife in "American Hustle."
"This is a film that many thought would be a film too
difficult for people to embrace and people have embraced it over
and over again," Nyong'o said on Saturday, her 31st birthday.
The biggest night in Hollywood will feature homages to movie
heroes and "The Wizard of Oz" on its 75th anniversary. U2 and
Pharrell Williams will be among the performers for best original
song.
Among the presenters will be Hollywood power couple of
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as well as Sidney Poitier on the
50th anniversary of his best actor win for "Lilies of the
Field," the first Oscar in that category for an African
American.
The show from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre will be broadcast
live on ABC television starting at 5:30 PST (0130 GMT) and to
225 countries around the world.
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)