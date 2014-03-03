(Corrects paragraph 12 to describe Amy Adams as past Oscar
nominee, not winner)
By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES, March 2 The slavery drama "12 Years
a Slave" won the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday,
making history as the first movie from a black director to win
the film industry's highest honor in 86 years of the Oscars.
British director Steve McQueen's unflinching portrayal of
pre-Civil War American slavery won two other Oscars, including
best supporting actress for newcomer Lupita Nyong'o and best
adapted screenplay based on the memoir of Solomon Northup, a
free man tricked and sold into slavery in Louisiana.
"Everyone deserves not just to survive but to live. This is
the most important legacy of Solomon Northup," said McQueen in
his acceptance speech.
"12 Years a Slave," prevailed over space thriller "Gravity"
from Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, which nevertheless racked
up the most Oscars of the night with seven, including the best
director honor for Cuaron, a first for a Latin American
director.
The film starring Sandra Bullock as an astronaut lost in
space swept the technical awards like visual effects and
cinematography, a reward for its groundbreaking work on
conveying space and weightlessness.
Referring to the "transformative" experience he and others
undertook in the four-plus years spent making "Gravity," Cuaron,
whose hair is graying, said, "For a lot of these people, that
transformation was wisdom. For me, it was just the color of my
hair."
In one of the strongest years for film in recent memory, the
6,000-plus voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences scattered golden Oscar statuettes among the many
acclaimed movies in contention.
It was a good night for the scrappy, low-budget film "Dallas
Buyers Club," a biopic of an early AIDS activist two decades in
the making that won three Oscars, including the two male acting
awards.
Matthew McConaughey, in a validation of a remarkable career
turnaround, won best actor for his portrayal of the homophobe
turned AIDS victim turned treatment crusader Ron Woodroof, a
role for which he lost 50 pounds (23 kg).
His co-star, Jared Leto, won best supporting actor for his
role as Woodroof's unlikely business sidekick, the transgender
woman Rayon, for which he also slimmed down drastically.
Australia's Cate Blanchett won the best actress Oscar for
her acclaimed role as the socialite unhinged by her husband's
financial crimes in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine."
"As random and subjective as this award is, it means a great
deal in a year of, yet again, extraordinary performances by
women," said Blanchett, who beat out previous Oscar winners
Bullock, Judi Dench and Meryl Streep, as well as five-time
nominee Amy Adams.
'AMERICAN HUSTLE,' 'WOLF' FALTER
The big loser of the night was director David O. Russell's
1970s crime caper "American Hustle," which walked away
empty-handed despite earning 10 nominations, the same number as
"Gravity." Martin Scorsese's tale of financial greed, "The Wolf
of Wall Street," also failed to take home Oscars.
But it was also a night of predictable wins for heavy
favorites.
The tale of Nordic princesses, "Frozen," won best animated
film, a first for Disney Animation Studios since the
category was introduced in 2002, and its girl-power anthem "Let
It Go" won best original song.
For best foreign language film, Italy took its 11th Oscar in
that category with "The Great Beauty," a visually stunning film
about life in Rome and a writer in crisis.
Comic and talk show star Ellen DeGeneres returned as Oscar
host on Sunday, bringing a deadpan affability, and pizza, to the
Academy Awards show while still poking fun at Hollywood royalty.
In her easy breezy style, DeGeneres mixed with the crowd
liked she did back in 2007, taking a star-studded selfie with
the likes of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that broke the record
for retweets on Twitter. And she largely avoided the ribald
humor that landed her predecessor Seth MacFarlane in hot water
last year.
Early reviews were broadly positive, but Variety's Brian
Lowry noted that the opening monologue by DeGeneres "screamed of
a desire to dial the show back to safer terrain."
Kenyan actress Nyong'o was one of the big stars of the
night, not only for her winning pale blue Prada gown on the red
carpet, but also for her touching speech.
In accepting the first award of the night for "12 Years a
Slave," Nyong'o, 31, paid homage to her character, who picked
more cotton than anyone else but suffered at the hands of her
besotted yet evil master.
"It doesn't escape me for one moment that so much joy in my
life is thanks to so much pain in someone else's, and so I want
to salute the spirit of Patsey, for her guidance," a tearful
Nyong'o told the audience.
Sunday capped an unusually long awards season, extended by
the Winter Olympics, and for "12 Years a Slave" it spells the
end of six months of both high acclaim and uncertainty over
awards stemming from the perception that it was a hard film to
watch.
The film from studio Fox Searchlight compelled
Oscar voters to go see the film with the ad 'It's Time," fearing
that they might skip it and throw their weight behind "Gravity."
It has earned nearly $140 million at the worldwide box office, a
fraction of the $700 million for "Gravity."
Right to the end, McQueen and his fellow producers,
including Pitt, stuck to his line that slavery was a theme that
is not only historical but also current.
"We just hope this film remains a gentle reminder that we
are all equal," said Pitt backstage.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Eric Kelsey, Tim Reid
and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)