Meryl Streep, winner of the Oscar for best actress for her role in ''The Iron Lady'' hugs her husband, Don Gummer at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

LOS ANGELES Meryl Streep won the Oscar for best lead actress on Sunday for her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady".

It was Streep's third Oscar, and her first in 30 years, although she has a record 17 nominations for the most coveted prize in the movie industry.

Streep's previous Oscars were for the 1979 film "Kramer vs. Kramer" and 1982's "Sophie's Choice".

