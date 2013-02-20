LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Oscar winners Russell Crowe,
Jennifer Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones will perform at the
Academy Awards in a tribute to the resurgence of big-screen
musicals, organizers said on Wednesday.
The performance, which will also feature Oscar nominees Anne
Hathaway and Hugh Jackman from "Les Miserables," is part of the
several musical acts at the annual Hollywood awards on Sunday.
"We are pleased to have been able to amass so much talent to
create the celebration of musicals of the last decade that we
envisioned," Oscars producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan said in
a statement. "We are thrilled that so many talented actors have
agreed to bring our vision to life."
Musicals have had a revival over the past decade in
Hollywood. Death row drama "Chicago" won six Academy Awards in
2003, including top prize Best Picture, and girl-group drama
"Dreamgirls" scored two Oscars in 2007 while television's "Glee"
has won six Emmy awards since 2010.
R&B singer Hudson won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in
2007 for her role in "Dreamgirls" and Zeta-Jones won the same
award for "Chicago" in 2003.
Crowe, who stars in "Les Mis," won an Oscar for Best Actor
in 2001 for his role in the Roman drama "Gladiator."
"Les Mis" scored eight Oscar nominations, including Best
Picture and Best Original Song. "Les Mis" actors Amanda
Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Redmayne, Aaron Tveit and
Samantha Banks will also join the musical tribute.
Singers Adele, Shirley Bassey, Norah Jones and Barbara
Streisand will also perform at the awards show.
Adele is nominated for an Oscar for her song "Skyfall" in
the James Bond film of the same name, and Jones will perform
Oscar-nominated song "Everybody Needs a Best Friend" from "Ted."
