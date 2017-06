LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Octavia Spencer won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her role as a sassy maid in "The Help".

Spencer, who was considered the favorite to win the Academy Award, plays an outspoken maid in the 1960s drama about African-Americans working for rich white families in Mississippi in the early years of the civil rights era.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old American actress, who had never been nominated previously for an Academy Award.