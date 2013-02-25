NEW YORK Feb 25 The Onion, a source for online
and printed satire that routinely skewers celebrities,
apologized on Monday for a what it called a crude and offensive
tweet directed at nine-year-old Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis.
The Internet was abuzz with commentary after The Onion on
Sunday night referred to the young Best Actress nominee using a
four-letter term seen as perhaps the most offensive word in
American English.
Steve Hannah, The Onion's chief executive, found the tweet
devoid of humor.
"On behalf of The Onion, I offer my personal apology to
Quvenzhané Wallis and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences for the tweet that was circulated last night during the
Oscars," Hannah said in a statement. "It was crude and offensive
- not to mention inconsistent with The Onion's commitment to
parody and satire, however biting."
"No person should be subjected to such a senseless,
humorless comment masquerading as satire," he said.
The Onion removed the tweet within an hour of its
publication, instituted stricter new procedures for Twitter and
took steps to discipline the people responsible, Hannah added.
"Miss Wallis, you are young and talented and deserve better.
All of us at The Onion are deeply sorry," Hannah wrote to the
star of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," who became the youngest
ever Best Actress nominee and gleefully reveled in the honors
bestowed upon her in the film awards season.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta, editing by G Crosse)