LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Hollywood's elite headed
into the night to celebrate or commiserate at a list of glitzy
parties in Tinseltown after walking the red carpet and watching
the year's Academy Awards presented.
The party of all parties on Hollywood's biggest night is the
strictly invite-only Governors Ball, thrown by The Academy of
Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences which hosts the Oscars, a
lavish affair attended by about 1,500 guests.
This is the party that draws most of the stars and is the
first stop for the winners with their prized, gold statuettes,
as well as for other nominees who missed out this year and the
performers and presenters of the three-hour Oscars show.
Winner of the Best Actor award for "Lincoln", Daniel
Day-Lewis mixed with George Clooney, who produced the Best
Picture winner "Argo", as guests sipped champagne and grazed on
food by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.
Filmmaker Ang Lee, who won his second Best Director award
for "Life of Pi", was celebrating with fellow movie industry
bigwigs in the shadows of a 120-foot chandelier sparkling in the
evening's chosen colors of aubergine, chartreuse, and champagne.
"There's no pressure, the movie is doing well around the
world, it's all good," he beamed.
"Life of Pi" lead actor Suraj Sharma, a newcomer from New
Delhi, India, who was attending the Oscars for the first time
this year, said he was "ecstatic" with Lee's win.
"Ang worked really hard on this. I feel like Ang won, we all
won," the actor told Reuters.
As guests air-kissed and back-slapped their way around the
crowded ballroom at the top level of the Hollywood & Highland
complex, singers Judith Hill and Michael Feinstein were to
entertain the celebrity crowd.
British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who performed his own
musical number with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the evening's
host Seth MacFarlane on the Oscars stage, greeted Feinstein with
awe.
"This is amazing. I've grown up listening to you," said the
"Harry Potter" star.
Radcliffe, who made his Oscars debut this year, praised the
"exemplary" way that rookie Oscar host MacFarlane handled the
ceremony that is watched by up to one billion people globally.
"His level of involvement in every aspect of the show is
admirable," Radcliffe told Reuters.
MacFarlane, 39, a comedian, actor and singer who made his
mark as creator of the animated TV series "Family Guy", also won
praise from other stars.
"Very good, very funny and offhand, nonchalant and Dean
Martin-style," actor John Travolta said.
The stars of "Les Miserables" swooped down on Best
Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway as she posed with her
statuette.
"I'm so thrilled. It's so well deserved. I'm so happy for
Anne," said the director of the blockbuster musical, Tom Hooper.
Co-star Amanda Seyfried added: "I'm super, super excited but
I kind of knew she was going to win."
