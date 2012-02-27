Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in ''The Iron Lady'' at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honor, at the 84th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Following is a collection of memorable quotes from the show:

MERYL STREEP, WINNER, BEST ACTRESS, 'THE IRON LADY':

"When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on ... Her, again?' You know. But, whatever," Streep said rolling her eyes to enthusiastic applause.

"I really want to thank all my colleagues, all my friends. I look out here, and I see my life before my eyes, my old friends, my new friends. And really, this is such a great honor. But the thing that counts the most with me is the friendships and love and the sheer joy we have shared making movies together. My friends, thank you, all of you, departed and here, for this inexplicably wonderful career."

JEAN DUJARDIN, WINNER, BEST ACTOR, 'THE ARTIST'

"I love your country," declared Dujardin, who referred to the first Academy Awards in 1929, which honored films from 1927 and 1928.

"It's funny because in 1929 it was ... Douglas Fairbanks who hosted the first Oscar ceremony," he said. "It cost $5 and it lasted 15 minutes. Times have changed."

Dujardin ended his acceptance speech shouting in his native French "Oh Putain! Genial! Merci! Formidable! Merci beaucoup!" ("Bloody Hell! Brilliant! Thanks! Fantastic! Thank you very much!") followed by: "I love you!"

MICHEL HAZANAVICIUS, WINNER, BEST DIRECTOR, 'THE ARTIST'

"I want to thank Uggie the dog. I think he doesn't care, I'm not sure he understands what I say. He's not that good, but thank you," Hazanavicius joked.

"Sometimes life is wonderful and today is one of those days," the director added.

OCTAVIA SPENCER, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, "THE HELP"

"I share this with everybody," she said, fighting back tears. "I'm wrapping up, I'm sorry, I am freaking out. Thank you world."

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, "BEGINNERS"

"You're only two years older than me darling, where have you been all my life," Plummer said, before kissing his gold statue.

"When I first emerged from my mother's womb, I was already rehearsing my Academy thank you speech, but it was so long ago, mercifully for you, I have forgotten it."

ASGHAR FARHADI, WINNER, BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM, "A SEPARATION"

"At this time many Iranians all over the world are watching us and I imagine them to be very happy. They are happy not just because of an important award or a film or a filmmaker, but because at the time when talk of war, intimidation, and aggression is exchanged between politicians, the name of their country, Iran, is spoken here through her glorious culture, a rich and ancient culture that has been hidden under the heavy dust of politics. I proudly offer this award to the people of my country, the people who respect all cultures and civilizations and despise hostility and resentment."

BILLY CRYSTAL, HOST

"This is my ninth time ... hosting the Oscars, so just call me War Horse," he said, in a nod to director Steven Spielberg's best picture-nominated film.

"So tonight, enjoy yourselves because nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues."

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)