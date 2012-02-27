* "Rango" first animated movie by director Gore Verbinski
* Pixar studio absent from Academy Awards this time
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 "Rango," starring
Johnny Depp as the voice of a pet chameleon who tries to bring
law and order to a town in the Wild West, won the Oscar for best
animated feature film on Sunday.
Depp voices Rango, who ends up stuck in a desert town called
Dirt, where he takes on the role of sheriff and leads a quest to
replenish the town's water supply.
The film is directed by Gore Verbinski, the man behind three
of the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies that also
star Depp. "Rango" is Verbinski's first animated movie.
The film features references to classic movie westerns and
is filled with sophisticated humor appreciated by adults.
"Someone asked me if this film was for kids," Verbinski said
as he accepted the award. "It was certainly created by a bunch
of grown-ups acting like children."
Asked backstage if he had hoped to win an Oscar for live
action rather than animation, Verbinski said: "I'm feeling I'm
dreaming right now. I don't think it matters."
"Rango" has won a slew of other awards, including a BAFTA
and a People's Choice Award for favorite animated movie voice.
The movie distributed by Viacom Inc unit Paramount
Pictures has taken more than $245 million at the worldwide
box-office and also features the voices of Ilsa Fisher, Abigail
Breslin, and Ned Beatty.
With an estimated $135 million budget, "Rango" was one of
the most expensive animated films produced by Paramount's sister
studio Nickelodeon Movies. Viacom had been said to be gearing up
production by its animation studio in the event Paramount lost
distribution rights to films made by Dreamworks Animation
.
Dreamworks can end its distribution agreement with Paramount
later this year and has been considering moving to another
studio or distributing its own movies.
"Rango" triumphed at the Academy Awards over two movies from
Dreamworks Animation -- sequel "Kung Fu Panda 2" and
"Shrek"-spinoff "Puss in Boots."
For the first time, the animated feature nominees included
two foreign-language films, "A Cat in Paris" and "Chico & Rita."
Both used traditional hand-drawn animation rather than the
computer images that dominate the category today.
"A Cat in Paris" is a French crime drama by Jean-Loup
Felicioli and Alain Gangol and Spanish romance "Chico & Rita" is
from Javier Mariscal and past Oscar winner Fernando Trueba, who
won the foreign language film award for 1993's "Belle Epoque."
Notably absent from this year's animation nominees was Walt
Disney Co's celebrated Pixar studio. Pixar has won the
animated feature Oscar six times since the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences instituted the award in 2002 with
films such as "Up" and "Toy Story 3."
Pixar's "Cars 2" sequel was eligible this year, but the
movie was panned by critics and did not land a nomination. It
was a box office success, however, pulling in nearly $560
million around the world, according to website Box Office Mojo.