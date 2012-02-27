LOS ANGELES Feb 27 More than 39 million
Americans watched the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, up from 2011,
despite a show that some critics described as old-fashioned and
a best film win for French silent movie "The Artist" that few
people have seen.
The more than three hour telecast was watched by an average
39.3 million people, according to preliminary ratings data on
Monday. Broadcaster ABC said it was the second largest audience
since 2007. Last year 37.6 million tuned in.
Hosted by old hand Billy Crystal, 63, the awards show also
retained all of its audience in the 18-49 year-old age group
prized by advertisers, and drew more women in that demographic
than last year, the ratings data showed.
The annual Academy Awards show is traditionally one of the
most watched events on U.S. television but numbers have slipped
in the past few years, especially when blockbuster films like
"Avatar" are not in the running for the biggest honors in the
movie industry.
But this year, the Academy Awards telecast defied the trend,
and the audience was on a par with February's Grammy Awards show
which was watched by a bumper 39.9 million Americans and fueled
by the sudden death of singer Whitney Houston.
"The Artist", which has made only about $30 million at the
North American box office, was the big winner on Sunday with
five Oscars including best picture, best director and best actor
for Frenchman Jean Dujardin.
