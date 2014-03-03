By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, March 2 Is this the year the
"selfie" stole the Oscars?
A self-portrait of host Ellen DeGeneres and stars including
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper taken during
Hollywood's annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday quickly
became the most shared photo ever on Twitter.
"We got an email from Twitter and we crashed and broke
Twitter. We have made history," DeGeneres said shortly after
access to the social media site was disrupted due to sharing of
her star-studded picture.
Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and
new Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, also crowded into the picture,
which was snapped by Cooper after DeGeneres mingled with stars
seated in the audience.
"I've never tweeted before!" Streep, a three-time Oscar
winner, gushed after Cooper snapped the photo with a mobile
device.
DeGeneres shared the selfie via her Twitter feed here.
It was shared, or retweeted, more than 2 million times in some
two hours during the broadcast of the 86th annual Academy
Awards.
The photo surpassed the record set by U.S. President Barack
Obama's "Four More Years" re-election victory shot. The picture
of Obama hugging first lady Michelle Obama on election night in
2012 has been retweeted more than 780,000 times.
Other widely shared photos from Sunday's Oscars included a
DeGeneres selfie with Liza Minnelli, taken after the host made a
biting comment about the appearance of the veteran actress and
Broadway star.
A separate photo taken by a member of the audience showed
Minnelli trying to get into DeGeneres' now famous Oscar selfie.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by Jill
Serjeant)