(Fixes spelling of MacFarlane in headline)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Rookie Oscar host Seth
MacFarlane casually slung a string of zingers at some of
Hollywood's biggest names, including a musical tribute to female
frontal nudity in the movies, as he launched the Academy Awards
show on Sunday on a decisively provocative note.
In an opening monologue and package of song-and-dance
numbers obviously calculated to live up to, and even lampoon,
his own reputation for pushing the boundaries of taste,
MacFarlane put his biting, edgy brand of humor front and center.
He started off joking that best-picture front-runner "Argo,"
about a real-life clandestine CIA operation to rescue American
hostages from Iran, was "so top secret that the film's director
is unknown to the Academy."
The barb was a not-so-subtle jab at members of the Academy
of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for failing to nominate Ben
Affleck as best director for the critically acclaimed film.
"They know they screwed up," MacFarlane added, as the camera
panned to a shot of Affleck, looking somewhat uncomfortable in
his seat. "Ben, it's not your fault."
The edgy quotient quickly escalated as MacFarlane described
another best-film candidate, "Django Unchained," as the
slavery-era "story of a man fighting to get back his woman who
has been subjected to unthinkable violence - or as Chris Brown
and Rihanna call it, a date movie."
The punch line reference to the physical abuse involved in
the relationship between the two R&B singers - Brown pleaded
guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009 - drew an audible groan
from the star-studded Dolby Theatre audience.
"Oh, no, that's what we were afraid he would do," MacFarlane
dead-panned.
More groans followed as MacFarlane went on to joke that the
profanity-laced screenplay from "Django" was "loosely based on
Mel Gibson's voice mails," an allusion to the public disclosure
several years ago of ranting telephone messages the
actor-director had left for his then-girlfriend.
SELF-LAMPOONING
MacFarlane's performance should not have come as too great a
surprise. The comedian, actor and singer made his mark as
creator of the animated television series "Family Guy," a show
known for its ribald satire, much of it aimed at Hollywood
conventions.
And MacFarlane, 39, wasted no time in sending up his own
risqué persona, in a comedy bit with actor William Shatner, who
joined the host on stage via a video screen in the character of
Captain Kirk from the sci-fi TV and film series "Star Trek."
In his fictional drop-in visit from the future, Shatner
warns MacFarlane he is "destroying the Academy Awards" with
jokes that are "tasteless and inappropriate."
But the interlude segued into a song-and-dance number by
MacFarlane showcasing his vocal chops to a tune called "We Saw
Your Boobs," in which he rhapsodically ticked off the names of
various A-list Hollywood actresses who have bared their breasts
in films over the years.
Admonished by Shatner to sing songs that celebrate the
movies rather than mock them, MacFarlane proceeded to deliver a
more respectful rendering of the showbiz standard, "The Way You
Look Tonight," joined on stage in elegant dance by actress
Charlize Theron ("Snow White and the Huntsman") and actor
Channing Tatum ("Magic Mike").
MacFarlane showed off his own dancing talents in a three-way
soft-shoe number with actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Lincoln")
and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe.
In the way that many cartoons, including MacFarlane's own
"Family Guy" series, operate on different levels for kids and
their parents, this year's Oscar telecast seemed especially
designed to play to more than one TV audience.
MacFarlane's more provocative turns were offset by some of
the more traditional pomp typical of Hollywood's biggest night,
including a 50th-anniversary montage salute to James Bond films,
capped by veteran singer Shirley Bassey, now 76, reprising her
title song from the 1964 film "Goldfinger."
Early reaction to MacFarlane's performance was mixed.
In a Twitter message posted during the show, actor-comedian
and former Oscar host Steve Martin commented, facetiously:
"Congratulations to Seth Rogan (another comically risqué actor
with the same first name as the host) on a great monologue.
Old-fashioned is back! I'm in!"
CNN host Piers Morgan tweeted, "I doubt there will have ever
been a more divisive #Oscars host than @SethMacFarlane - I'm
loving him, others are hating it."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Eric Kelsey;
Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jackie
Frank)