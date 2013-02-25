(Adds details, quotes)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Rookie Oscar host Seth
MacFarlane casually slung a string of zingers at some of
Hollywood's biggest names, including a musical tribute to female
frontal nudity in the movies, as he launched the Academy Awards
show Sunday on a decisively edgy note.
First-time Oscar producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan
recruited MacFarlane in a bid to inject a greater sense of the
unexpected, and hopefully bigger television ratings, a year
after veteran host Billy Crystal performed his ninth stint at
the helm of the live broadcast.
And MacFarlane fully embraced his role as
provocateur-in-chief.
In an opening monologue and package of song-and-dance
numbers obviously calculated to live up to, and even lampoon,
his own reputation for pushing the boundaries of taste,
MacFarlane put his biting, sardonic brand of humor front and
center.
He started off joking that Best Picture front-runner and
eventual winner, "Argo," about a real-life clandestine CIA
operation to rescue American hostages from Iran, was "so top
secret that the film's director is unknown to the Academy."
The barb was a not-so-subtle jab at members of the Academy
of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for failing to nominate Ben
Affleck as best director for the critically acclaimed film.
"They know they screwed up," MacFarlane added, as the camera
panned to a shot of Affleck, looking somewhat uncomfortable in
his seat. "Ben, it's not your fault."
The edgy quotient quickly escalated as MacFarlane described
another best-film candidate, "Django Unchained," as the
slavery-era "story of a man fighting to get back his woman who
has been subjected to unthinkable violence - or as Chris Brown
and Rihanna call it, a date movie."
The punch line reference to the physical abuse involved in
the relationship between the two R&B singers - Brown pleaded
guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009 - drew an audible groan
from the star-studded Dolby Theatre audience.
"Oh, no, that's what we were afraid he would do," MacFarlane
dead-panned.
Lustier groans came later in the evening when MacFarlane,
talking about the portrait of the 16th president of the United
States in the Oscar-nominated film "Lincoln," quipped that "the
actor who really got into Lincoln's head was John Wilkes Booth."
"One-hundred and fifty years (since Lincoln's assassination)
and it's still too soon, huh?", MacFarlane laughed, seemingly
taken aback at the response.
SELF-LAMPOONING
MacFarlane's performance should not have come as too big a
surprise. The comedian, actor and singer made his mark as
creator of the animated TV series, "Family Guy," a show known
for its ribald satire, much of it aimed at Hollywood
conventions.
And MacFarlane, 39, wasted no time in sending up his own
risqué persona, in a comedy bit with actor William Shatner, who
joined the host on stage via a video screen in the character of
Captain Kirk from the sci-fi TV and film series "Star Trek."
In his fictional drop-in visit from the future, Shatner
warns MacFarlane he is "destroying the Academy Awards" with
jokes that are "tasteless and inappropriate."
But the interlude segued into a song-and-dance number by
MacFarlane showcasing his vocal chops to a tune called "We Saw
Your Boobs," in which he rhapsodically ticked off the names of
various A-list Hollywood actresses who have bared their breasts
in films over the years.
Admonished by Shatner to sing songs that celebrate the
movies rather than mock them, MacFarlane proceeded to deliver a
more respectful rendering of the showbiz standard, "The Way You
Look Tonight," joined on stage in elegant dance by actress
Charlize Theron ("Snow White and the Huntsman") and actor
Channing Tatum ("Magic Mike").
In the way that many cartoons, including MacFarlane's own
"Family Guy" series, operate on different levels for kids and
their parents, this year's Oscar telecast seemed especially
designed to play to more than one TV audience.
Early reviews of MacFarlane's maiden performance were mixed.
The Washington Post called it "a fairly middle-of-the-road job
as host," while USA Today said it appeared to be an "audition
for his own variety show."
The Los Angeles Times was more upbeat, saying he "alternated
between making hamburgers out of Hollywood's sacred cows and
showing fealty to good old-fashioned showbiz spectacle."
MacFarlane's more provocative turns were offset by some of
the more traditional pomp typical of Hollywood's biggest night,
including a 50th-anniversary montage salute to James Bond films,
capped by veteran singer Shirley Bassey, now 76, reprising her
title song from the 1964 film "Goldfinger."
In another highlight of the evening, songstress, actress and
director Barbara Streisand, 70, took the stage to perform her
signature hit "The Way We Were," from her 1973 film of the same
name, in a tribute to the song's Oscar-winning composer, Marvin
Hamlisch, who died last year.
In addition to hosting, MacFarlane was a best-song nominee
himself this year for writing the lyrics to the song "Everybody
Needs a Best Friend" from his R-rated comedy hit film "Ted,"
about a pot-smoking, foul-mouthed teddy bear.
The award went to "Skyfall," the title song from the latest
Bond film, performed at the Oscars by British vocalist Adele.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Eric Kelsey;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)