By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, March 2
LOS ANGELES, March 2 Comedian and talk show star
Ellen DeGeneres returned as Oscar host on Sunday in an
appearance many saw as calculated to project a lighter, more
affable tone for Hollywood's biggest night after the provocative
performance of her immediate predecessor, Seth MacFarlane.
While veering away from the ribald streak that marked
MacFarlane's widely-panned stint as emcee last year, DeGeneres
showed in her opening monologue she was not above poking fun at
some of the film industry's biggest names.
She zeroed in early in the show on supporting actress
nominee, and last year's best actress winner, Jennifer Lawrence,
who famously tripped on the stairs on her way to accepting last
her Oscar in 2013.
Lawrence, 23, who is nominated for her role in "American
Hustle," also stumbled on the red carpet on Sunday.
"If you win tonight, I think we should bring you the Oscar,"
DeGeneres dead-panned, as the audience, including Lawrence,
erupted in laughter.
Turning to June Squibb, whom she noted was the oldest
performer ever nominated for an acting Oscar at age 84,
DeGeneres congratulated Squibb for her role in "Nebraska." She
then raised her voice to address Squibb as if she were hard of
hearing, adding, "I'm telling everyone that you were wonderful
in 'Nebraska.'"
She joked that long-haired actor Jared Leto, a candidate for
best supporting actor for his role as a transgender woman in
"Dallas Buyers Club," was "the prettiest" nominee of the
evening. Moments later, Leto was declared the night's first
winner.
LIZA MINNELLI
DeGeneres saluted the attendance of the real-life
individuals portrayed in the Oscar-nominated films "Captain
Phillips," and "Philomena."
In the edgiest moment, the camera cut to veteran actress and
singer Liza Minnelli in the audience, and DeGeneres saluted "one
of the most amazing Liza Minnelli impersonators I have ever seen
in my life. Good job, sir."
Minnelli, 67, who is expected to take part on Sunday in a
tribute to her mother's movie, "The Wizard of Oz," lit up social
media site Twitter while on the Oscars red carpet earlier on
Sunday, looking shaky, with a blue streak in her hair, and
apparently bra-less under her blue silk pants suit.
Seeming to betray her personal opinion for which film most
deserved to win best picture, DeGeneres declared that the final
outcome of the Oscar race would have two scenarios -
"Possibility No. 1, '12 Years a Slave' wins best picture.
Possibility No. 2, you're all racists."
Making her entrance dressed in a black tuxedo and white
ascot, DeGeneres, 56, noted the lengthy interval between her two
Academy Awards emcee gigs.
"I hosted seven years ago, and I'm so honored and flattered
that they had me back so quickly," she said.
DeGeneres, who made broadcast history in 1997 as the first
openly gay lead character on U.S. prime-time television, debuted
as an Oscar host in 2007.
The star of her own daytime TV talk show, DeGeneres earned
an Emmy nomination for her first Oscar hosting stint, which
included several forays in the audience. Some critics complained
then that DeGeneres was too playful for the traditional decorum
of the Academy Awards.
But DeGeneres showed she was apparently unfazed by such
criticism, stepping down from the Oscar stage again on Sunday to
hand a faux consolation prize - a pair of lottery tickets - to
supporting actor nominee Bradley Cooper.
DeGeneres' second turn as Oscar emcee comes a year after
MacFarlane, the creator of the animated sitcom "Family Guy,"
drew critical groans for a provocative performance that included
jokes often aimed at the biggest stars in attendance and a
musical tribute to female frontal nudity called "We Saw Your
Boobs."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman, editing by Jill Serjeant)