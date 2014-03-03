(Updates at end of show, adds early reviews)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 2 Comedienne and talk show
star Ellen DeGeneres returned as Oscar host on Sunday, bringing
her deadpan affability, and free pizza, to the 86th Academy
Awards show while still poking fun at Hollywood royalty.
In a back-to-basics approach to a live, 3 1/2-hour telecast
that largely eschewed sophisticated clip montages and lavish
song-and-dance productions, DeGeneres displayed her flair for
playing informality for laughs.
Shrugging off complaints from some critics that the breezy
levity of her first Oscar stint in 2007 was at odds with the
Academy Awards' traditional sense of decorum, DeGeneres forayed
into the Dolby Theatre audience several times during Sunday's
show to mingle with the film industry elite, as she did seven
years before.
She handed a faux consolation prize - a pair of lottery
tickets - to "American Hustle" star Bradley Cooper after he lost
his bid for best supporting actor; took a "selfie" snapshot with
a group of nominees that was swiftly re-tweeted more than 2
million times during the show; and even ushered a pizza delivery
guy into the auditorium to hand out slices to the stars, then
called on producer Harvey Weinstein to pay the tip.
"No pressure, only a billion people are watching, whatever
you feel is right," she shouted.
While mostly veering away from the ribald streak that marked
Seth MacFarlane's widely panned, and far more provocative, stint
as emcee last year, DeGeneres showed she was not above mocking
the movie industry's biggest stars.
She zeroed in on supporting actress nominee, and last year's
best actress winner, Jennifer Lawrence, recalling that the star
famously tripped on the stairs to the stage on her way to
accepting her Oscar in 2013.
DeGeneres also alluded to how Lawrence, 23, nominated for
her role in "American Hustle," stumbled again on the red carpet
on Sunday.
"If you win tonight, I think we should bring you the Oscar,"
DeGeneres dead-panned, as the audience, including Lawrence,
erupted in laughter.
Turning to June Squibb, whom she noted was the oldest
performer ever nominated for an acting Oscar at age 84,
DeGeneres congratulated Squibb for her role in "Nebraska." She
then raised her voice to directly address Squibb as if the
nominee were hard of hearing, saying, "I'm telling everyone that
you were wonderful in 'Nebraska.'"
LETO AND LIZA
But in perhaps her most cutting jab of the night, DeGeneres
recognized the presence in the audience of veteran
actress-singer and Oscar winner Liza Minnelli by calling
attention to "one of the most amazing Liza Minnelli
impersonators I have ever seen in my life."
As the camera cut to Minnelli, and back to DeGeneres, the
host added, "Good job, sir."
Minnelli, 67, who was honored later in the evening in a
tribute to her mother's movie, "The Wizard of Oz," lit up social
media site Twitter earlier on Sunday after a red carpet
appearance in which she looked shaky, sported a blue streak in
her hair, and was apparently bra-less under her blue silk pants
suit.
In another pithy moment, DeGeneres declared two possible
scenarios for the final outcome of the Oscar race: "Possibility
No. 1, '12 Years a Slave' wins best picture. Possibility No. 2,
you're all racists."
Her most sexually explicit gag of the night came when she
referred obliquely to Jonah Hill's masturbation scene in the
film "The Wolf of Wall Street" and her own sexual orientation.
"You showed us something in that film that I have not seen
for a very, very long time," she told Hill.
DeGeneres, 56, made broadcast history in 1997 as the first
openly gay lead character on U.S. prime-time television, shortly
after she came out publicly as a lesbian in real life.
Her return Oscar engagement came a year after MacFarlane,
the creator of the animated sitcom "Family Guy," drew critical
scorn for a risque performance that included zingers about gays,
Jews and domestic violence, and a musical tribute to female
frontal nudity called "We Saw Your Boobs."
Early reviews of DeGeneres' latest performance were mostly
positive.
Variety's TV columnist Brian Lowry gave her points for
"playful jabs" at the stars that "managed to feel fun without
being mean-spirited," saying that her opening monologue
"screamed of a desire to dial back the show to safer terrain."
USA Today said DeGeneres kicked off her sophomore Oscar run
"in uproarious fashion," and the Washington Post review said
that DeGeneres "told jokes that were easy on the ears, gentle on
the mind and, for the most part, sparingly nice."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman, editing by Jill Serjeant)