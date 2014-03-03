By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, March 2, Historical drama "12 Years
a Slave" was awarded the top prize at Sunday night's Academy
Awards show, claiming the Oscar for best picture and boosting
the revenue its distributor Fox Searchlight can expect
from added theater and home entertainment sales.
"12 Years a Slave" won a total of three Oscars, including
for Lupita Nyong'o for best supporting actress. "Gravity,"
distributed by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., was the
night's big winner with seven Oscars, including one for Alfonso
Cuaron as best director.
"Dallas Buyer's Club," which was distributed by Comcast
Corp's Focus Features studio, won three Oscars,
including Matthew McConaughey for best actor and Jared Leto for
best supporting actor.
The Oscars telecast, seen by an average each year of about
40 million people in the United States, is Hollywood's biggest
annual publicity event and can spark new interest in the winning
films.
Before the ceremony, studios generally spent upwards of $2
million for advertisements, screenings and other events aimed at
the Academy's more than 6,000 voters, according to industry
insiders.
"There's a bump when a film gets a nomination and another if
it's a winner in one of the major categories," said former
Columbia Pictures marketing president Peter Sealey, CEO of the
Sausalito Group strategic marketing company. "It's not big but
it can be meaningful."
Last year, Warner Bros. added nearly 200 theaters the
weekend after "Argo" won best picture, even though the Ben
Affleck film had been playing on the big screen for five months
and its DVD was already on sale.
The film collected nearly $8 million in theater ticket sales
over the next month, according to the tracking site Box Office
Mojo, boosting its overall box office by 5 percent.
Fox Searchlight intends to release "12 Years a Slave" on
Blu-ray disc on Tuesday, while the film is still playing in
about 340 U.S. theaters. It also is on the big screen in 56
foreign territories. The studio has not yet said whether it
might bring the film to more theaters after the Oscars.
The film had sold $140 million worth of tickets around the
world before Sunday's ceremony, according to tracking firm
Rentrak.
Warner Brothers released "Gravity" on DVD and Blu-ray disc
last week. The film has earned $704 million at global box
offices.
Alfonso Cuaron, director of "Gravity," thanked the "wise
people" of Warner Bros. as he accepted his award. The studio
stuck with the 3D thriller through two sets of leadership, he
said, singling out executives including current chief Kevin
Tsujihara and former head Alan Horn.
Walt Disney will release the Blu-ray disc of
"Frozen," Oscar winner for best animated feature, on March 18,
even as the film continues to play in more than 1,700 theaters,
the company said. "Frozen" has sold more than $1 billion worth
of tickets worldwide.
Sunday's Oscar winners will undoubtedly get a splash of TV
and newspaper ads in the coming week.
"We used to buy newspaper ads on Sunday night for any of our
films in the running," said former Columbia marketing chief
Sealey. "We got some extra attention on Monday morning. If it
didn't win, we just ate the cost."