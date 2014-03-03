LOS ANGELES, March 2 Jared Leto won the Oscar for
best supporting actor on Sunday, for his role as an HIV-positive
transgender woman in AIDS drama "Dallas Buyers Club."
This is the first Oscar nomination and win for the
42-year-old actor, who won critical praise for his role as the
sweet and tolerant Rayon, for which he underwent dramatic weight
loss.
"Dallas Buyers Club," directed by Jean-Marc Vallee and
starring Matthew McConaughey, was Leto's first role in five
years after he stepped away from acting to focus on music,
fronting alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)