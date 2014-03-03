LOS ANGELES, March 2 Jared Leto won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday, for his role as an HIV-positive transgender woman in AIDS drama "Dallas Buyers Club."

This is the first Oscar nomination and win for the 42-year-old actor, who won critical praise for his role as the sweet and tolerant Rayon, for which he underwent dramatic weight loss.

"Dallas Buyers Club," directed by Jean-Marc Vallee and starring Matthew McConaughey, was Leto's first role in five years after he stepped away from acting to focus on music, fronting alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)