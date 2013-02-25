LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Anne Hathaway sang and
starved her way to her first Oscar on Sunday with an emotionally
raw portrayal of Fantine in "Les Miserables," the sweeping yet
intimate film adaptation of the stage play based on French
writer Victor Hugo's epic 1862 novel.
Hathaway, 30, was the favorite to win this year's Academy
Award for Best Supporting Actress. She used a strict diet of
dried oatmeal paste to shed 25 pounds (11 kg), hacked off her
long hair and spent six months perfecting the task of crying and
singing at the same time for her heart-wrenching rendition of "I
Dreamed a Dream."
"It came true," Hathaway said upon accepting her gold
statue.
During press tours, she frequently spoke of her family
connection to Fantine, a starving young mother forced into
prostitution.
Hathaway was just 7 years old when she saw her mother, who
was understudy for the role during the show's first tour of the
United States, play Fantine.
"Here's hoping that some day, in the not too distant future,
the misfortunes of Fantine will only be found in stories and
never more in real life," Hathaway said.
"Les Miserables" stars, including Hathaway and Best Actor
nominee Hugh Jackman, were put through an intense audition and
rehearsal process to prepare them to sing live take after take
with cameras positioned right in front of their faces.
The tactic paid off. The film was a box office success and
the soundtrack hit the top of the album charts in both the
United States and the United Kingdom.
Hathaway picked up a Best Actress nominee for her leading
role in the 2008 drama "Rachel Getting Married."
Her rivals for this year's Best Supporting Actress prize
were Oscar-winners Sally Field and Helen Hunt as well as
previous Academy Award nominees Amy Adams and Jacki Weaver.
Hathaway also is know for her roles in "The Princess
Diaries," "Brokeback Mountain," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The
Dark Knight Rises."