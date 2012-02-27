LOS ANGELES "Undefeated" won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday, an inspiring story about a struggling high school football team in a poor Memphis neighborhood.

Directed by Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the film chronicles how a charismatic volunteer coach turns the team and its players around after years of losses.

The film has echoes of "The Blind Side," the 2009 feature film in which a Memphis mother played by Sandra Bullock adopts a homeless black teenager and helps him achieve football stardom.

In a wide open field with no clear favorite, "Undefeated" beat off strong competition from "Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory," about the fight of three convicted murderers to clear their names, and "Hell and Back Again," detailing the struggles of a war veteran returning to civilian life.

