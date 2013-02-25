By Tim Reid and Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 "Zero Dark Thirty," about
the decade-long U.S. hunt for Osama bin Laden, has received more
attention in the U.S. Congress than it did at the Oscars on
Sunday, amid political fallout over its depiction of torture and
alleged intelligence leaks to the movie's makers.
The film, which has sparked outrage among both Democrats and
Republicans in Washington over its depiction of torture, and
allegations that the Obama administration leaked classified
intelligence to help the making of the film, won no major Oscars
on Sunday and only one award overall.
Just three months ago, the thriller, which culminates in
Osama bin Laden's killing by U.S. Navy Seals, was a strong
contender to pick up the biggest prize of Best Picture, as well
as the Best Actress and Original Screenplay awards.
By the end of Sunday night, however, it had picked up just
one award - a shared Oscar for Sound Editing, which was a tie.
In recent weeks, the movie has seen a fierce backlash over
its implied message that torture helped crack the bin Laden
case.
Early signs of trouble came in mid-December when leading
U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Carl Levin, both Democrats,
and John McCain, the Republicans' 2008 presidential candidate,
sent a letter to movie studio Sony Pictures,
castigating the film.
They called the film "grossly inaccurate and misleading" for
suggesting torture helped the U.S. track the al Qaeda leader to
a Pakistani compound, where he was killed in 2011.
Three weeks later, the film's director, Kathryn Bigelow, was
omitted from the Oscar's Best Director shortlist, chosen by
about 5,800 movie industry professionals who make up the Academy
of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Bigelow was one of only four big directors to be snubbed
while the film did receive five Oscar nominations.
In January, Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan
pointed the finger at Washington, writing: "Chalk up this year's
nominations as a victory for the bullying power of the United
States Senate and an undeserved loss for Kathryn Bigelow."
Even on Oscar morning, the film woke to unwelcome headlines.
The relatives of a flight attendant who died in the Sept. 11,
2001 terror attacks criticized the film for using a recording of
her last call before her American Airlines plane struck the
North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Harry Ong, the brother of the flight attendant, Betty Ann
Ong, called the film "just outrageous."
Republicans in Washington have been particularly critical of
the film, alleging that it was used to help the re-election
prospects of U.S. President Barack Obama, and that it revealed
national security secrets.
Other victims of the Sept. 11 attacks have voiced support
for the film as did departing U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta.
Before Sunday's Oscars, Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Matt
Atchity said: "Controversial movies suffer with Academy voters.
I think 'Zero Dark Thirty' will have a tough time winning Best
Picture because I think the Academy is going to go with less
controversial choices."