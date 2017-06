TEL AVIV Dec 4 Osem Investments , one of Israel's largest foodmakers, said chief executive Gezi Kaplan would take sick leave.

"The company's CEO has announced he will take sick leave, following surgery and orthopaedic rehabilitation that he has begun, in preparation for his return to work full time," Osem said on Sunday. "The exact date of his return to work full time is not yet known."

No other details were available.

Osem is 53.8 percent held by Swiss food company Nestle . (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)