JERUSALEM, March 13 Israeli foodmaker Osem Investments reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly net profit, weighed down by price reductions and lower sales.

Osem, Israel's third-largest food producer and 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food giant Nestle, said on Sunday it earned 90.4 million shekels ($23 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 96.9 million a year earlier.

Sales slipped 2.9 percent to 1 billion shekels due to discounts, promotions and price reductions.

Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels, or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal that would value the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

Minority shareholders are slated to vote on the offer later this week. An Israeli consultancy last week advised institutional investors, which hold 7 percent of Osem to oppose the deal, saying Nestle's offer was too low. Osem rejected the argument and said the terms of the deal are fair.

($1 = 3.8780 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)